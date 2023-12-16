Top track

Trapstyle

Optimo (Espacio) All Night Long / Christmas Party

Phonox
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50

About

"Phonox, Brixton. One of the greatest clubs anywhere in the world. Every time we played the energy was wild and seemed limitless. It just goes to show - "If you want to get out of it, you need to get INTO it" and PHONOX truly did. Maximum psyched to be bac Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Optimo, Optimo Espacio

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

