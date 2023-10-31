DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween by RdeDisco

Bestial Beach Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15
About

LINEUP
Isa Enes
Yotu Meneo
MLIR
Hanie
Cucut b2b Ferdinand Monk

Ven a la noche más terrorifica del año junto a estos monstruos! Te esperamos en el Bestial!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por BAF

Lineup

Isa Enes, Yotu Meneo, MLIR and 2 more

Venue

Bestial Beach Club

Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas, 2-4, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

