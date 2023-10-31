DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Halloween by RdeDisco
LINEUP
Isa Enes
Yotu Meneo
MLIR
Hanie
Cucut b2b Ferdinand Monk
Ven a la noche más terrorifica del año junto a estos monstruos! Te esperamos en el Bestial!
Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.