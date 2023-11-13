Top track

Soft Stud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soft Stud
Got a code?

Event information

Multi-instrumentalist Katherine Paul – aka Black Belt Eagle Scout – has the ultimate Pacific Northwestern musical origin story. Raised in a tight-knit community on the Swinomish Indian Reservation in Washington, Paul’s musical sensibility was initially sha Read more

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.