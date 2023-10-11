Top track

Dying in Heaven

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Last Night - La Terrrazza Closing Week

La Terrrazza
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dying in Heaven
Got a code?

About

Ha llegado el momento: después de un verano de electrónica open air non stop desde abril a octubre, cerramos oficialmente nuestra temporada 2023 con no uno, sino cuatro eventos especiales que ahondarán en la esencia de La Terrrazza, desde los orígenes hast Read more

Organizado por Amogin S.L..

Lineup

Alexis Taylor, beGun

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.