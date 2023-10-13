DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ATTILIO ZANCHI SEPTET - “MINGUS PORTRAIT"

Mare Cascina Torrette
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Un giorno, quando il suo corpo era già molto indebolito da una lunga malattia, Charlie Mingus disse a sua moglie Sue: “Sai, un corpo l’ho già avuto. La prossima volta voglio essere una stella. Voglio brillare tutta la notte”. Non sappiamo se questo suo des Read more

Presentato da mare culturale urbano e Cernusco jazz

Venue

Mare Cascina Torrette

Via Giuseppe Gabetti 15, 20147 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

