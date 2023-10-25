Top track

venbee, Dan Fable - low down

Venbee

The Mash House
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Right from the off Venbee has been on a tear, from dropping her viral debut “Lowdown”; “Messy In Heaven” reaching #3 in the UK chart ( 13 weeks in the Top 10, certified Platinum); to new singles, “Gutter” , “die young” (with Rudimental) and upcoming collab Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Venbee

Venue

The Mash House

37 Guthrie St, Edinburgh EH1 1JG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

