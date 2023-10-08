Top track

Unheard: Zahn, Harris, Colón, Schoenherr

TBA Location New York
Sun, 8 Oct, 5:00 pm
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*Location will be shared in the event confirmation email*

Unheard is a music series that explores listening, curiosity, and spontaneity through collaborative improvisation. An artist-in-residence leads three in-the-round performances throughout the year f Read more

Presented by Pique-nique Recordings.
Lineup

Venue

TBA Location New York

New York, NY, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

