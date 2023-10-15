DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Macaja Parade - JAZZMI 2023

Hotel Hilton Milan
Sun, 15 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mostra il tuo QR code dall'APP DICE all'ingresso.

La prenotazione sarà ritenuta valida fino a 10 minuti prima dell’orario di inizio del concerto.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

Lineup

Venue

Hotel Hilton Milan

Via Luigi Galvani, 12, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 am

