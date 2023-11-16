DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Elicit Music and New Cross Live present
BLIND SUMMIT
VIPEROUS MODERN METAL
TAKE BREATH
MELANCHOLIC POST-HARDCORE
music.takebreathx.com/spotify
+ supports
You Win Again Gravity
https://youwinagaingravity.bandcamp.com/
