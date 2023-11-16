DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind Summit + Take Breath

New Cross Inn
Thu, 16 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Elicit Music and New Cross Live present

BLIND SUMMIT

VIPEROUS MODERN METAL

https://youtu.be/iKMGUVXZDzg

TAKE BREATH

MELANCHOLIC POST-HARDCORE

music.takebreathx.com/spotify

+ supports

You Win Again Gravity

https://youwinagaingravity.bandcamp.com/ Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Blind Summit

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

