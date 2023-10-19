DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Tissues + Fusion Babies + Las Pijamas + Cosmic Kitten

Alex's Bar
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Psyched Radio y Suspria Estudio presents: The Tissues, Fusion Babies, Las Pijamas (Mexico City) and Cosmic Kitten. Don't miss out.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Tissues

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

