Tropea - Gallipoli

Tropea + Bela

Covo Club
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo la release del singolo “Gallipoli” (peermusic ITALY, Artist First), i Tropea si preparano a pubblicare il nuovo album e annunciano le date del Serole Tour. La band underground milanese arrivata in finale nell’ultima edizione di X Factor, dopo il club...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Tropea

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

