Top track

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest - Peace Pipe - Up in Smoke 10K Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazztrònica: Jeff Mills + artists TBC

Secret Location, Barcelona
6 Apr - 7 Apr
GigsBarcelona
€45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest - Peace Pipe - Up in Smoke 10K Mix
Got a code?

About

Jazztrònica Abril 2024

Todas las edades
Organizado por Jazztronica Fest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeff Mills, TBC

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.