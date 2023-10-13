DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dj Set from UTOPIA

Officina San Domenico
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJAndria
€4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

UTOPIA, il party trap più originale della Puglia, torna all'Officina San Domenico. Preparati per una notte di banger e bassi potenti che ti faranno saltare. Con le sonorità dei nostri DJ locali e un'atmosfera unica che non troverai altrove, UTOPIA è l'even Read more

Presentato da CapitalSud APS.

Venue

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

