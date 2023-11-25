DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Das Klown + The Detours + Infamous Stiffs + LMA

Alex's Bar
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday Night Rager:

Das Klown

The Detours

Infamous Stiffs

LMA

$15

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Das Klown, The Detours

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

