Lewis OfMan: Cristal Medium Blue

EartH
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

French pop prodigy Lewis OfMan releases « Frisco Blues », the follow up to « Highway » (ft.Empress Of) released last summer and a new glimpse into his new album to come (2024); Based off an acoustic guitar and...

Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lewis OfMan

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

