Top track

Emma Jeanne - Mattress on the Floor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Darling Suns w/ Emma Jeanne & Tacklebox

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Emma Jeanne - Mattress on the Floor
Got a code?

About

Doors 7 PM

Music 8 PM

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.