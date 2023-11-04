DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loveme ft. Hey Cowboy! and Daydream Twins

The 13th Floor
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Saturday, November 4th, experience the dreamlike wonder of Austin's newest shoegazers Loveme and rejoice in their debut two-headed single release. With support from indie pop stalwarts Hey Cowboy! and the heavenly sounds of Daydream Twins, this will be Read more

Presented by Covert Curiosity.

Lineup

LOVEME, Hey Cowboy! , Daydream Twins

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

