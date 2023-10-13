Top track

Boreal Kiss Pt. 1

TIM HECKER e Ben Shemie per Time Zones

Teatro Kismet
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBari
About

Tim Hecker. Canadese, singolare compositore capace di innalzare con i suoi suoni imponenti cattedrali sonore. Nell’ambito della musica elettronica , tra ambient e noise, Tim Hecker è stato probabilmente il più innovativo e sorprendente musicista che ha eso Read more

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
Lineup

Tim Hecker, Ben Shemie

Venue

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

