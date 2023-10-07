DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggaeton Latino "Hawaiian Party Edition"

Scala
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

LONDON'S CRAZIEST REGGAETON PARTY 'REGGAETON LATINO' IS BACK!

After 44 Consecutive Sell Out Events this upcoming Party promises to be another Road Block!

This will be our first Hawaiian Party Special with 100's of Hawaiian Garlands given out, Hawaaain Pa Read more

Presented by DJ Khriz

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
