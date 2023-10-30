DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ DROM (Late Show)

DROM
Mon, 30 Oct, 9:00 pm
From $27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come out to Drom to see local R&B live in concert!

Featuring:

Jhetti Rose

Fay Allure

Presented by MajorStage

This is a 21+ event.

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Fay Allure

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

