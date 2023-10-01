Top track

Nariz Con Raíz

Las Mijas

Sala Clamores
Sun, 1 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Isabel Ramírez y Gabriela Ojeda son dos cantautoras colombianas que, con sus cantos, han asombrado a la audiencia nacional e internacional. Las canciones de La Muchacha denuncian, con letras directas, contestatarias y vociferantes, los abusos de cualquier Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Briela Ojeda, Las Muchachas

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

