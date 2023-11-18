DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Attila sonorizza Nosferatu

Cinema Perla
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Attila sonorizza Nosferatu

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Improved Sequence snc.

Lineup

Attila Csihar

Venue

Cinema Perla

Via S. Donato, 38, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.