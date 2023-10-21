DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dissimilar South + Night Walks

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Based in Durham, North Carolina, Dissimilar South has been likened to both Indigo Girls and Boygenius, locating them in the abundant space between folk and indie rock. Their refreshing sound is characterized by honest lyrics, luscious harmonies, and exciti Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Dissimilar South, Night Walks

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

