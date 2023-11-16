DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Somewhere in the Middle: Niji, Khalil

Purgatory
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This November, NIJI returns for an exclusive NY show to launch his brand new EP 'Somewhere in the Middle’. This show brings together influences from jazz, classical, hiphop, gospel and afrobeat (from his native Nigeria), as well as experiences as the in-ho Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Niji

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

