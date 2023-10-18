DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Busty Balls Bingo with the Madame

Justines
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Madame Bomb Badame Sticky Adam Fried Fadame is Kent’s number one tourist attraction. A few of her favourites things are a salty rim (get your mind out the gutter, she means a Margarita) and bingo balls.

On 18th of October 2023 she welcomes you to Bust Read more

Presented by Justines

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

