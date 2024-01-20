DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SlayStation The Master Ball feat: Choriza May

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SlayStation: The Master Ball

Catch ‘em all with special guest Choriza May!

SlayStation is back to give the geeks exactly what they need – drag and video games COMBINED!

Whether you’ve been to a previous sell-out show or seen us go viral on TikTok, you w Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

