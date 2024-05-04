DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VICE CITY & FLASH FM

The Globe
Sat, 4 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£15.71
Picture this, the first mobile phone has been invented, MTV debuted on our TV screens and ABC released ‘The Lexicon of Love.’ This is the era of the 1980s, a time celebrated for being one of the most colourful decades in the 20th century, and now VICE CITY...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by TEG Europe.

Vice City

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open8:00 pm

