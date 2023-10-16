DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PVA

The Lower Third
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PVA presents a night at The Lower Third

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

