DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natillas + Pagafantas

El Sótano
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Natillas es un grupo madrileño de diversas influencias que, tras su formación a mediados de 2023, se ha encargado de hacer canciones de todo tipo, siempre con la pretensión de divertirse a ellos mismos y a su público.

Nos llaman Pagafantas, el chiste se c Read more

Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Pagafantas, Natillas

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.