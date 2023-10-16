Top track

Laura Misch - Listen To The Sky

Laura Misch: Intimate Duo Performance + signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 16 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Laura Misch. This unique event celebrates the release of her debut album 'Sample The Sky' released via One Little Independent Records.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Laura Misch

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

