DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Mary Lattimore + MANAS & E.M.M. (a collaborative project between Manas and Efrim Manuel Menuck of Godspeed You! Black Emperor)
with Topographies and Jon Mueller
Friday November 10th, 2023
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801 - 7P
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.