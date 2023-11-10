Top track

Mary Lattimore - Love Is The Tune

Mary Lattimore + Manas & E.M.M.

Eulogy
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Mary Lattimore + MANAS & E.M.M. (a collaborative project between Manas and Efrim Manuel Menuck of Godspeed You! Black Emperor)

with Topographies and Jon Mueller

Friday November 10th, 2023

Friday November 10th, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801 - 7P

Presented by Eulogy.
Lineup

1
MANAS, Mary Lattimore, Topographies and 1 more

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

