DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live Echo : Capleton & Prophecy Band

Transbordeur
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hey reggae lovers !

"The Prophet", "The Fireman", "King Shango"... c'est bien Clifton George Bailey III aka Capleton qui débarque en ville !!

Figure emblématique de la scène reggae dancehall internationale totalisant plus de 30 ans de carrière, le style Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission et Totaal Rez en accord avec Mediacom

Lineup

Capleton

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.