Top track

Feign

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jarhead Fertilizer, Phobophilic, Backslider at The Garrison

The Garrison
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 27.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feign
Got a code?

About

JARHEAD FERTILIZER bring their crushing death grind BACK to Toronto!

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Jarhead Fertilizer, Phobophilic, Backslider

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.