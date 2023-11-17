DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DE RIO invites Lady Starlight

Viper Theatre
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsFirenze
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Another season another round at Viper Theatre for the collective DE RIO, this time hosting the American legend Lady Starlight with her stunning hardware live set, opened by Plastique01 and his machines ⋆
Lady Starlight (b. Colleen Martin, 1975) is an Ame Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Le nozze di figaro 2.0.
Lady Starlight

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

