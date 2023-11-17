DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Another season another round at Viper Theatre for the collective DE RIO, this time hosting the American legend Lady Starlight with her stunning hardware live set, opened by Plastique01 and his machines ⋆
Lady Starlight (b. Colleen Martin, 1975) is an Ame
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.