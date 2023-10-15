DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plutoz Beach, Uncle Junior, Enabling Behaviour

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NOISY SOUNDAY

All shades of punk and postpunk with Plutoz Beach, Uncle Junior, Enabling Behaviour, Caution Elderly People

In association with StreetWork magazine (free copies avaliable at the show) - https://www.streetwork.tv

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Enabling Behaviour, Plutoz Beach

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.