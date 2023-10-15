DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NOISY SOUNDAY
All shades of punk and postpunk with Plutoz Beach, Uncle Junior, Enabling Behaviour, Caution Elderly People
In association with StreetWork magazine (free copies avaliable at the show) - https://www.streetwork.tv
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.