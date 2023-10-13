Top track

Doss & Friends: Doss, Bored Lord, Equiss

Paragon
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doss returns.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

Doss, Bored Lord, Flirty800

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

