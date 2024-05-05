DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jason D. Williams live at Eddie's Attic!
After decades of being celebrated for his take-no-prisoners approach to performing country and rock ‘n’ roll penned by others, Williams has added a new element to his artistry, songwriting.
The rock ‘n’ roll histo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.