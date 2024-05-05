DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jason D. Williams

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 5 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jason D. Williams live at Eddie's Attic!

After decades of being celebrated for his take-no-prisoners approach to performing country and rock ‘n’ roll penned by others, Williams has added a new element to his artistry, songwriting.

The rock ‘n’ roll histo Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Jason D. Williams

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

