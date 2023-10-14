Top track

Sunami - Gate Crasher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunami, Mindforce, Life's Question + more

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLake Como
Selling fast
$33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunami - Gate Crasher
Got a code?

About

Saturday, October 14th

Sunami

Mindforce

Life's Question

Freight Train

Discontent

@ Sally's Beach Bar (Star Wars SideBar)

1705 Main St. Lake Como, NJ

7:30 PM

21+

$25

This is a 21+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

2
Sunami, Mindforce, Life's Question and 2 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.