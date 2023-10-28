DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saturday Night Fever

Virgin Hotels New York City
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $40.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Saturday, October 28th, El Grupo SN invites you to Saturday Night Fever :: A Disco Themed Halloween Bash at The Virgin Hotel at Everdene or The Sky Room.

Costumes Recommended.

For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com

Presented by El Grupo SN.

West 30th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

