On Saturday, October 28th, El Grupo SN invites you to Saturday Night Fever :: A Disco Themed Halloween Bash at The Virgin Hotel at Everdene or The Sky Room.
Costumes Recommended.
For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com
This is a 21+ event.
