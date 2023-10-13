DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Preshift! x Hey Love... Presents: SELECTIONS: A Wine & Vinyl Party Featuring DJ OOOChild and YunieMo

Public Records
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

‘preshift!’ is a beverage experience developed by two resident natural wine lovers: Julianny Gómez (they/she) and Dante Clark (he/they). Their mission is to create safe and fun spaces for folks of all experiences to taste delicious wine while nurturing cur Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

YunieMo

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.