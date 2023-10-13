DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘preshift!’ is a beverage experience developed by two resident natural wine lovers: Julianny Gómez (they/she) and Dante Clark (he/they). Their mission is to create safe and fun spaces for folks of all experiences to taste delicious wine while nurturing cur
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.