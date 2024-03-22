Top track

Jesus Died in Las Vegas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spiritual Front play The Smiths a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'ottavo album in studio degli Spiritual Front è "un omaggio ai leggendari inni di Morrissey e Johnny Marr di indiscutibile bellezza", secondo il fondatore e frontman Simone Salvatori, che chiarisce “The Smiths sono stati una delle principali fonti di ispi Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

Spiritual Front

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

