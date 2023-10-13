Top track

Don't Stop

NTS x 99GINGER at KOKO

KOKO
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.75

About

Our favourite collective, 99GINGER, team up with NTS, the most important voice and platform in Elecronic music and beyond.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

1
Kirou Kirou, Blck Mamba, Qendresa and 1 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

