DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FC Yassin & guests

DOCK B
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le retour des soirées FC à DOCK B !

Jeudi 26 octobre, nous aurons le plaisir d'accueillir un match à domicile avec la FC YASSIN 🏟

A cette occasion, l'artiste pantinois sera accompagné d'une équipe faite sur mesure... qu'on vous dévoilera bientôt 🤫

Présenté par DOCK B.

Lineup

Yassin

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open7:30 pm

