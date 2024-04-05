Top track

Kirsten Adamson - Take Me As I Am

Kirsten Adamson + The Tanagers

The Eagle Inn
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
£13.56

About

Award-winning singer/songwriter Kirsten Adamson (daughter of rock legend Stuart Adamson (Big Country, Skids)) summons the same heart-stopping purity as Sandy Denny, by way of Emmylou Harris and Kate Bush.

Presented by Last Days Records.

Lineup

Kirsten Adamson

Venue

The Eagle Inn

18 Collier Street, Salford M3 7DW
Doors open7:30 pm
80 capacity

