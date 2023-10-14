Top track

TMS Rave Up

Forte Antenne
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50

About

BIG NEWS RAVERS!! TMS RAVE UP!

Sabato 14/10 Tekno Mobil Squad torna a Roma nella location più bella della capitale per un’ultima imperdibile serata open air all’insegna della Tekno underground

A questo giro non ci siamo regolati proprio ed abbiamo invita Read more

Forte Antenne & Tekno Mobil Squad

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

