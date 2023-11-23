DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
I am HER is a project created by Valentina Ahlmark, also known by her artist name ‘Vëora’. It came to life after a one-year apprenticeship with the community arts organisation ‘Root 73’. The night will showcase the incredible talents of female artists, wri
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs