Origins: Or:la, Marie Montexier, Vlada + more

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OR:LA ♥️ MARIE MONTEXIER ♥️ VLADA ♥️ KYLE TOOL

For our next outing at Venue MOT, we’re joined by a stellar cast of returning & new guests. 💫

Unit 18 sees the wonderful Or:la return to origins for her 5th outing alongside WARNING resident & Panorama Bar...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
Lineup

1
Or:La, Marie Montexier, Vlada and 1 more

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

