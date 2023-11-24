DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MARIE MONTEXIER ♥️ VLADA ♥️ KYLE TOOLE
For our next outing at Venue MOT, we’re joined by a stellar cast of returning & new guests. 💫
Unit 18 sees WARNING resident & Panorama Bar regular Marie Montexier joined a very special guest alongside our very own
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.