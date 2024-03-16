Top track

couleur menthe à l'eau

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isaac Delusion

Le Krakatoa
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

couleur menthe à l'eau
Got a code?

About

La pop, musique intemporelle par excellence, a toujours eu de nombreux fans et le public du groupe lui reste fidèle depuis ses débuts. La pop anglo-saxonne, elle, a ses codes, indémodables. Des codes qu’Isaac Delusion maîtrise à la perfection et complète d Read more

Présenté par Transrock.

Lineup

Isaac Delusion

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.