Top track

Asa Tate - Looking Glass

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tonight's Vibe: Rotation Policy

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Asa Tate - Looking Glass
Got a code?

About

We proudly welcome DJ duo Rotation Policy back to Ninety One, with an intimate set following a live show with pianist & producer Oli Howe.

ABOUT ROTATION POLICY

Since 2014 Rotation Policy has invited artists across the musical spectrum to play at their Read more

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rotation Policy

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.